The Friends of the Library Bookworm Used Bookstore will be endinwg this month’s half-price sale on Friday, Jan 31. There are still many books to choose from especially in the Non-Fiction Room. Recently received are some vintage cookbooks, if you are looking for your Mom’s favorite recipe. Or, are you planning that Spring/Summer vacation; check out the travel books. And, that New Year’s resolution; many health and fitness books available.
Set aside are some titles written by Amy Tan who is this year’s featured author for the Virginia Yerxa Community Read. The non-fiction books and our ever-present fiction authors are always available in all the genres to choose from. Lately, the vinyl collection has been growing; really need to reduce this stock – make an offer!
The Bookworm is located at 440 Market Street in Colusa. Volunteers are there to open and assist customers on Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Recently, hours were extended to include the Second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All books are sold at the amazing price of $1.00 for hardbound, $.50 for paperback.