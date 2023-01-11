Bowlers strike up support for Colusa County animal shelter

Local bowlers put their skills to work on New Year’s Eve while participating in the third annual Pins 4 Paws event held at Riverside Lanes in Colusa to support the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS).
A portion of the proceeds taken that evening went directly to FOCCAS to help the group in its efforts to support the Colusa County Animal Shelter.
Pam DaGrossa, vice president of FOCCAS, said 36 bowlers participated in the event, and an approximate 30 additional people came out to enjoy some food, including what DeGrossa called the “best burger in the area,” or to bowl independently.
In addition to the two games and meal included with the entry fee, participating bowlers also enjoyed a raffle that included prizes such as gift baskets, two handmade quilts, FOCCAS apparel and even artwork made by dogs housed at the Colusa County Animal Shelter.
With $1,236 raised during the Pins 4 Paws event this year, in addition to a $1,000 walk-in donation, DeGrossa said this event raises significant funds to support the shelter and brings attention to FOCCAS while bringing together animal lovers for an enjoyable evening and supporting a local business.
“FOCCAS is grateful for the community's generous support, particularly at this time,” said DeGrossa. “Shelters throughout California are being heavily impacted by the surrendering of ‘COVID pets’ adopted and purchased over the last two years. The Colusa County Animal Shelter is no exception. It has frequently been at capacity. Saving animals requires extra effort when there are so many. To those who come to our events, respond to our wish lists, and donate their hard-earned money, thank you, thank you, thank you.”
According to DeGrossa, FOCCAS uses the funds raised at events such as Pins 4 Paws to purchase vaccines and over-the-counter medications, pay for necessary medical treatment, transport animals for medical care and to rescue partners and to foster animals that require special care or cannot be left in the shelter, such as puppies and birthing mothers.
FOCCAS has a few other fundraisers planned this year, said DeGrossa, with a poker ride tentatively planned for May and the annual Puptoberfest event expected to return in October.