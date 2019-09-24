Caltrans began work on Monday to remove trees along Bridge Street in Colusa, a project that will prep the area for new curbs, gutters and sidewalks that will be installed in addition to the new roadway in the coming months.
The city will be ripping out the old roadway fixtures to repair underground water lines beneath the roadway once the trees have been removed.
Colusa City Manager Jesse Cain said the city expects to begin replacing the waterlines beneath the road within the next three weeks and work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, public information officer for Caltrans District 3, said the Caltrans District 3 Landscape Architecture Unit will be replanting about 105 trees – four different varieties – at the end of the construction project to replace the trees that had to be removed.