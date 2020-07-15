Work on Bridge Street in Colusa is continuing as scheduled, according to Caltrans District 3 public information officer Gilbert Mohtes-Chan.
“Contractor started work at the end of March, and as of today they have installed about 60 percent of the new drainage system, and about 60 percent of the new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and driveways,” said Mohtes-Chan last week.
Mohtes-Chan said 99 percent of the concrete work was anticipated to be completed as of Friday. Work to pave the first lift of asphalt on the east side, as well as the side streets on the east side was completed on Monday and Tuesday.
According to Mohtes-Chan, contractor Teichert Construction is facilitating the $19.3 million project.
Mohtes-Chan said work on new drainage is continuing on the West side and the concrete work will start on the West side approximately Aug. 6.
“Once the West side is finished, they will begin to rebuild the middle portion of the roadway,” said Mohtes-Chan. “The reconstruction of the middle portion is planned to start around the beginning of September and finish at the end of September.”
Mohtes-Chan said he anticipate the project to be completed by the end of October.