Here’s a list of area restaurants that have reported in to us that they’re now offering curbside and/or delivery (if you operate an eatery that does so and isn’t included here, let us know so we can update the list for the next time we run it -- email details to llowe@appealdemocrat.com and make sure to include your name and phone number):
- Birrieria Michoacon, 1246 Market St., Colusa, 619-0175
- Ben’s Grass Fed Beef , 632-4725
- Black Shire Almonds, 6055 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle, 476-2081
- Caffeinated, 538 Market St., Colusa, 458-2253
- Carnecerias Las Renias, 751 Fremont St., Colusa, 458-7775
- Don Habanero, 221 Fifth St., 458-3533
- Davison Drugs, 640 Market St Colusa, 458-2188
- Dragon Island, 535 Market St., Colusa, 458-4111
- Granzella's, 451 Sixth St., Williams, 473-5583
- Jeffreys Ranch Pecans, 2250 Lone Star Rd., Williams, 643-3627
- La Canana, 1027 Bridge St., 458-4961
- La Fortuna Bakery, 669 F St., Williams, 473-2023
- Market Street Grill, 415 Market St., 458-6100
- Maxwell Inn, 81 Oak St., Maxwell, 438-2338
- Orv’s Farm Market Store, 182 N Virginia Way, Williams, 473-2931
- Piña’s Juice Bar, 734 E St. Williams, 755-7180
- Riverside Lanes, 420 Main St., Colusa, 458-6090
- Rocco's, 549 Market St., 458-8646
- Rosita Ranch Eggs, 4655 Lodoga-Stonyford Road, Stonyford, (415) 994-9082
- Round Table Pizza, 1031 Bridge St., Colusa, 458-8151
- Sauced, Arbuckle, 812-7851
- Stonyford General Store, 292 Market St., Stonyford, 963-3235
- Subway, 1031 Bridge St., Colusa, 458-7800
- Tacos El Amigo, 110 Eighth St., Colusa, 844-6090
- Williams Chinese Restaurant, 444 D St., Williams, 473-5528