Cadets graduate from Wildland Fire Academy

Earlier this month, several cadets looking to jumpstart their careers in fire protection services graduated from Wildland Fire Academy program.
Claudia Tinoco, program support technician for the Colusa County Office of Education, said the program is an entry level-course that CCOE, along with CalFire, offers the community to prepare students for a career in fire protection.
Tinoco said the student cadets go through about 300 hours of instruction as well as training including CPR, confined space training, wildland firefighter safety and survival training, active shooter training and more.
“It is a 14 week program and upon the completion of all required trainings and the academy, the cadets receive certifications that make them eligible for a career with CalFire,” said Tinoco.
According to Tinoco, 18 out of the 20 enrolled cadets completed the full academy and were able to graduate this year.
“However, because Governor Newsom approved $80.74 million for 1,399 additional firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, all 20 of our cadets are eligible to obtain a job with CalFire which is very exciting,” said Ticono.
Graduates of the Wildland Fire Academy Class of 2021 include Roderick Angus, Alan Davies, Nickolas Denny, Elijah Diaz, Joseph Diaz, Dakota Farmer, Hudson Gilbert, Scott Haseleton, Alejandro Laurel, Issac Lawrence, Chad O’Brien, Oscar Quinteros, Ryan Redmond, Hernan Rodriquiez, Kelly Schwenger, Maliya Thiphanep, Ryan Ward and Patrick White.
Tinoco said the next academy is scheduled to start Jan. 7, 2022 and is open to adults and high school seniors that will be 18 years old by June 1, 2022. High school students must obtain clearance from their school to participate.
The 14 week course will meet at the Education Village in Williams on Friday evenings as well as Saturdays and Sundays.
Tuition costs are estimated at to be $1,600, along with additional expenses for uniforms and gear rentals but Ticono said cadets may be eligible for scholarships.
The enrollment period will be open Aug. 2 through Oct. 1.
“When they do go live, we encourage potential students to turn in their applications at their earliest convenience,” said Ticono.
For more information or to be added to the Wildland Fire Academy interest list, contact Ticono at 473-1350 extension 10304 or email ctinoco@ccoe.net.