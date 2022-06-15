The Community Alliance with Family Farmers and the University of California Cooperative Extension will host a free on-farm demonstration on Biologically Integrated Orchard Systems (BIOS), with a focus on beneficial predators for pest control in walnuts on Thursday.
According to organizers, the demonstration will include a predatory mite release demonstration using a custom backpack blower, application of predator attractants and maximizing the potential of your cover crops as predatory insect habitat. There will also be a demonstration of an Unruh roller crimper for cover crop management.
Speakers will include Daniel Unruh, of Princeton Ranch, and Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE Area Vegetable Crops advisor.
The demonstration will take place at Unruh’s farm, located near the intersection of State Route 45 and Dodge Road near Princeton on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.
Those that attend are encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes as the demonstration will take place in orchard rows and dress for potential heat.
Coffee and donuts will be provided.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/4eccskkm.
For more information, email ecologicalfarming@caff.org.