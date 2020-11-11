The burn permit suspension in Tehama County and the state of responsibility areas of Glenn County will be lifted, effective Monday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m.
Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit Chief Christine Thompson is canceling the suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can resume burning on permissible burn days, according to a press release.
Agriculture burns are required to be inspected by Cal Fire prior to burning until the end of peak fire season, according to the press release. Inspections may be required for other burns as well. This can be verified by calling the local Air Quality Management District.
According to the press release, Cal Fire burn permits will be required until the end of declared fire season. Cooler temperatures, higher humidities and the chance of winter weather have helped to begin diminishing the threat of wildfire,
Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn into neighboring property.
Residents wishing to burn are required to verify that it is a burn day prior to burning, according to the press release.
For burn day information in Tehama County, call the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District at 527-3717.
In Glenn County, call the Glenn County Air Pollution District at 934-6500 or 800-446-2876.