Due to increased fire danger caused by dead grass and rising temperatures in the region, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal FIRE) announced it would be suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area in Colusa, Lake Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo Counties.
The suspension will take effect on June 15 and bans all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.
“The last few years saw devastating reminders that the public cannot let their guard down,” said Chief Tom Porter, Cal FIRE director, in a press release. “Together, we must continue to adapt and evolve to be able to withstand the intensity of these fires, keeping in mind, that the only way to mitigate the damage they cause is through prevention. The potential is great for the dry, hot weather that fueled the massive fires over the last few years will return again this year, si it is up to the public to be ready.”
Since the beginning of the year, Cal FIRE and firefighters around the state have responded to more than 2,338 wildfires.
The National Weather Service said onshore winds shifted to the north on Tuesday with gusts reaching 25 mph and this northerly flow will continue to increase on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
This combined with dry conditions will cause elevated fire weather concerns in the Valley and Delta areas, according to NWS.
Cal FIRE is encouraging residents to ensure they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around their home and buildings on their properties and being prepared to evacuate their homes in a moment’s notice.
Cal Fire said they may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety. The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property. Campfire permits can be obtained at local fire stations or online at www.PreventWildfireCA.org.
For more information on how to create defensible space, on how to be prepared for wildfires, or for tips to prevent wildfires, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.