The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) announced that it will be providing $18 million in funding over the next three years for its California Forest Improvement Program.
The Cal Fire program is meant to provide a 90 percent cost-share assistance to small private and public forestland owners to improve forest health and increase the resilience of California’s forestlands, according to a news release from the agency.
Funding was provided through Senate Bill 170 in the Budget Act of 2021.
According to the release, funds will be distributed in bi-monthly blocks of approximately $2 million until all monies have been applied for by project applicants.
This cost-share assistance will be available to private and public ownerships containing 20 to 5,000 acres of forest land. Projects include thinning for forest health and fire resilience, tree planting, pruning, and other forest health improvement activities, the release said.