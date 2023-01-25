The California Water Service Group announced the commencement of its 10th College Scholarship Program cycle last week, with $80,000 in scholarships available for students residing in California, Hawaii, New Mexico and Washington.
“We are pleased to continue our college scholarship program for its 10th year and so proud of our previous recipients who are already making their mark on the world,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki. “Going to college can be expensive, so we want to help reduce that barrier for students in the communities we serve. I encourage any students who meet the eligibility criteria to apply.”
According to a release issued by the California Water Service Group, four $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. “Eligible applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the 2023-24 academic year,” read the release. “Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.”
These annual scholarships are part of the group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates, according to the release. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and, to date, the group has provided $600,000 in scholarships to students through the program.
Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. March 30. The winners will be announced in the summer.
For more information or to apply, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/calwaterscholarships.