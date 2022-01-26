The California Water Service Group announced earlier this week that it is now accepting applications for its ninth annual College Scholarship Program, which is set to distribute a total of $80,000 in scholarships to students residing in areas served by its California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington subsidiaries.
“We want to make a difference in the communities we serve and are committed to investing in the education of our local students,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are amazed at the quality of students who apply each year; these future leaders are dedicated to their communities and families, and are consistently high achievers. We encourage any students who meet the eligibility criteria to apply.”
According to a release issued by Cal Water, four $10,000 scholarships will be awarded, along with additional scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $5,000.
“Eligible applicants must plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the upcoming academic year,” read the release. “Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service, and financial need.”
The annual scholarships are part of the group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates, according to Cal Water officials. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and, to date, the group has provided $520,000 in scholarships to students through the program.
Applications will be accepted through March 31 and the winner will be announced this summer.
For more information or to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/yckn7vc8.