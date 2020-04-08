In response to concerns the California Water Service has seen about the safety of tap water as well as scammers targeting utility providers’ customers through phone, mail and email for personal information or to demand payment for their bills, released the following things residents should know:
– According to the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, COVID-19 can’t be transmitted through drinking water. Safeguards Cal Water already takes to protect water quality are effective to protect against viruses, including the novel coronavirus. The EPA recommends that Americans continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
– Cal Water doesn’t call customers and ask for payment using a specific method. If Cal Water ever needs to contact customers regarding payments, they will provide information for all available payment methods, which currently include Western Union pay stations, online through the Cal Water website and pay-by-phone via their automated phone payment line (1-866-734-0743).
– If customers receive a call or letter related to their water bill and are unsure whether it’s legitimate, don’t deposit any checks or provide any credit card or personal information and contact their local customer center for verification. Willows customers can call 934-4735.
For more information, visit www.calwater.com.