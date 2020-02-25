California Water Service Group has opened its 2020 College Scholarship Program applications for this year.
The program annually awards scholarships to eligible students residing in areas served by the utility’s California, Hawaii, Washington and – beginning this year – New Mexico subsidiaries, according to a press release from Cal Water.
Two $10,000 grand-prize scholarships will be awarded along with smaller awards of at least $2,500 for college and higher education expenses – a total of $80,000 will be awarded.
To be eligible for the 2020 College Scholarship Program, students must be pursuing a degree in higher education and plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study program at an accredited college, university or vocational technical school for the upcoming academic need.
Scholarships will be awarded based on academic achievement, community service and financial aid.
“By expanding the California Water Service Group Scholarship Program, we are pleased we can support even more future leaders in the communities we serve,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, president and chief executive officer, in the press release. “We want to help reduce any financial barriers these bright, hard-working students may have on their path to success, and help make good things happen in our communities.”
The annual scholarships are part of group’s stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers’ rates. The program is administered by Scholarship America, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To date, Group has provided $360,000 in scholarships to students through the program.
To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, visit www.calwater.com/scholarship.
The application period for the seventh annual program will close at 1 p.m. on April 10. Winners will be announced in the summer.
Last year’s program granted 21 students with a scholarship.