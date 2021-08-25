The California Environmental Protection Agency updated recommendations for those eating fish from lakes and reservoirs throughout the state.
The advisory issued by CalEPA is based on the latest data on mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) that can accumulate in fish and pose a health risk to those who eat them.
“Many fish have nutrients that may reduce the risk of heart disease and are excellent sources of protein,” said Dr. Lauren Zeise, director of CalEPA’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, in a news release. “We are thrilled to provide Californians with these updated guidelines so they can safely eat fish low in chemical contaminants and enjoy the well-known health benefits of fish consumption.”
The updated advisory from CalEPA covers 14 different kinds of fish species — including brown trout, channel catfish, crappie, black bass and rainbow trout — which is twice the number in the original 2013 advisory.
The full advisory, which covers what kinds of fish should be eaten and how often, can be found at https://oehha.ca.gov/.