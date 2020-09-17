CalFire officials announced Wednesday evening that they anticipate the LNU Lightning Complex will be fully contained by Oct. 1.
As of Wednesday evening, the Hennessy Fire burning just south of the Colusa County line in Lake County - which accounts for a portion of the LNU Lightning Complex - has burned 305,651 acres and was 98 percent contained.
Firefighters had also nearly contained the other two fires that make up the rest of the LNU LIghtning Complex as if Wednesday, with CalFire reporting that the Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 55,209 acres and was 98 percent contained and the Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 100 percent.