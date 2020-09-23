CalFire officials announced last week that they anticipate the LNU Lightning Complex will be fully contained by Oct. 1.
As of Sept. 16, the Hennessy Fire burning just south of the Colusa County line in Lake County -- which accounts for a portion of the LNU Lightning Complex -- had burned 305,651 acres and was 98 percent contained.
Firefighters had also nearly contained the other two fires that make up the rest of the LNU Lightning Complex as of Sept. 16, with CalFire reporting that the Walbridge Fire blaze had burned 55,209 acres and was 98 percent contained and the Myers Fire had burned 2,360 acres and was 100 percent.
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control’s Emergency Response Program on Monday began the second full week of cleanup activities of the residential properties that were destroyed or damaged in the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties.
According to a release issued by the department, DTSC received mission assignments from the governor’s Office of Emergency Services to perform the Phase 1 of cleanup, which includes the removal of household hazardous waste and asbestos from fire-impacted properties.
“Through partnerships with the counties, DTSC has successfully planned logistics and identified staging areas for equipment that allows staff to efficiently conduct the important cleanup activities,” read the release.
DTSC’s Emergency Response Program oversees the cleanup of hazardous substances from residential and commercial properties that have burned out from wildfires, allowing communities to more quickly begin the next phase of recovery and rebuilding, according to the release.
“One of our goals is also to eliminate any direct threat to the surrounding communities from onsite or airborne contaminants from wildfires,” read the release. “DTSC helps prevent any toxic runoff that can go into watersheds, streams, or other water sources.”
