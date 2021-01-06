Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the California Democratic Party (CDP) has announced changes to the 2021 Assembly District Election Meetings (ADEM) process in order to prioritize health and safety. The ADEM meetings are traditionally held in each of the 80 Assembly Districts in January of odd-numbered years to elect representatives to the CDP’s State Central Committee (DSCC) and a representative to the Executive Board (E-Board).
The meetings will be held online, with voting by mail. “At its last meeting, the Executive Board overwhelmingly supported virtual meetings and no-contact elections for the health and well-being of all participants,” said Colusa County Democratic Central Committee Chair Pam DaGrossa.
Registered Democratic voters are encouraged to register to receive a ballot for the Assembly District Delegate elections. The deadline to request to receive a ballot is January 11 at 11:59 p.m.
All voters must apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by registering to vote at http://adem.cadem.org. Those who do not have the ability to request a vote-by-mail ballot online, may request a ballot by emailing adem@cadem.org or by calling the CADEM headquarters at (916) 442-5707.
More information on the 2021 ADEM elections can be found at http://adem.cadem.org.