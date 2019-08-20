Hundreds of people are expected to flock to Colusa next weekend to attend the annual California State Calling Championship.
Kittle’s Outdoor and Sports Co., along with numerous sponsors, volunteers and sporting enthusiasts, will host the competition Aug. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of 10th and Market streets in Colusa.
Callers are expected to travel from far and wide to compete in the two day event that will feature various duck calling competitions, seminars, local vendors and food.
“Since 2011, we have had someone travel from Missouri each year,” said Pat Kittle, co-owner of Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. “Others have traveled either to compete or participate as a vendor from Illinois, Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, Washington, Oregon, Nevada. One year the State winner drove from Los Angeles.”
Those that take the win during this competition qualify as state representative and will go on to compete at the World Championship in Stuttgart, Arkansas in November, Kittle said.
This is the ninth year Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. has hosted the event in Colusa.
There are a few different competitions held over the two days, said Kittle, with the most anticipated being the two main World Competition qualifying contests, the Butte Sink Regional and the California State Duck Calling Championships.
So what exactly happens during these competitions?
“The callers have a timed routine they are all following that really does not sound much like a live duck,” Kittle said.
Kittle said the judges are behind the stage unable to see who is calling during each of these competitions.
“They are listening for the correct routine, tone, volume, and if there are squeaks or hiccups of any kind they get marked down in score,” Kittle said. “These routines are the same style that are judged at the World’s competition in Stuttgart, Arkansas and they are known as ‘Main Street’ calling.”
There are also youth division competitions and goose calling contests, Kittle said.
Those that come out to catch a glimpse of the action can sit back and watch the various call routines and see how they measure up on the score board.
“Some of the team competitions where the participants are trying to sound like a bunch of real live ducks are fun to watch,” Kittle said.
Kittle said participating callers need to register the day of the event, with competition entry fees ranging from free to $50.
Admission for the public is free.
Kittle said three thousand dollars in cash and prizes will be given out to the callers participating in the various events throughout the competition, with over $750 in cash to each winner of the State and Regional alone.
During the weekend of the competition, Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport will also be hosting a sale to celebrate two decades of business.
“We are thankful for the business we have been able to sustain and grow for 20 years,” Kittle said. “We appreciate the loyal customers that continue to support us into the age of online convenience shopping.”
Kittle said the store will be offering 20 percent off on all guns, decoys, fishing gear, camping gear and clothing - except Sitka Gear – to keep with the spirit of the celebration.
Ammunition will also have specials and factory rebates, Kittle said.
For more information, contact Kittle’s Outdoor and Sport Co. at 458-4868.