Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s what motorists can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020 to work on the shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: From end of the passing lanes about 1.3 miles east of the Lake County line to the Vista Point exit, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday for sign work..
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
State Route 99: Between Paseo Avenue and Riviera Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 99: From the opening to the westbound frontage to Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect the right-hand lane and shoulder closed from 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 70: Work continues on a $38 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today and 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday for utility work.
State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.