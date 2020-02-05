Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 162: Between the South Fork Willows Creek Bridge and County Road D, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today for PG&E to move equipment.
State Route 162: Between Airport Road and the Interstate 5 junction, east- and westbound motorists can expect the auxiliary lanes closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for pavement work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Between Coleman and Riviera Road, northbound motorists can expect a lane shift from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Marysville Road and Timbuctoo Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday for utility work.
State Route 70: At the Yuba River, or E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today for bridge work.