Work on a number of Caltrans projects is set to continue this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
State Route 20: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 20: At the Wadsworth Canal Bridge, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for bridge work.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
Short-term projects
State Route 70: At the SR-70/State Route 99 junction, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 99: Between the Cross Canal Bridge and the State Route 70 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between the Yuba River, or Parks Bar Bridge and Hammonton/Smartsville Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Route 49: Between Wilsons Log Cabin/Marysville Road and the Yuba Pass Summit about 12 miles north of Sierra City, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.
State Route 70: Between the Cark Divide Canal and McGowan Parkway, north- and southbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for K-rail installation work.