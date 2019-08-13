Work is set to continue on a number of Caltrans projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
- State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20 (Colusa and Sutter County): Between Alameda Court and Central Street, eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today through Wednesday for bridge work.
- State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Husted Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Thursday for striping operation.
- State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term shoulder closures from 8 a.m.-midnight through September for sign work.
- State Route 20: Between the Husted Road and O Hair Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for drainage and paving work.
- State Route 20: Between Main Canal and First Street, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for striping operation.
Sutter County
Long-term project
- State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between W. Butte Road and S Tarke Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for striping operation.
- State Route 20: Between Humphrey Road and the Yuba County line, motorists can expect moving lane closures from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement marker replacement.
- State Route 20: Between Colusa Frontage Road and Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect a shoulder closure from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter, and sidewalk.
- State Route 20: Between Colusa Frontage Road and Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect shoulder and auxiliary lane closures from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. today and Thursday for pavement work.
- State Route 99: From south of Striplin Road to Butte House Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
- State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
- State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
- State Route 20: Between Kibbe Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect around-the-clock one-way traffic control today through 7 a.m. Aug. 18 for highway construction work.
- State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
- State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for concrete work.
- State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for concrete, curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
- State Route 20: Between the Sutter County line and Buchanan Street, motorists can expect moving lane closures from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today and Thursday for pavement marker replacement.
- State Route 20 : Between Levee Road and Marysville Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday for striping operation.
- State Route 49 (Yuba and Sierra County): Between Marysville Road and Yuba Pass Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today and Thursday for miscellaneous work.
- State Route 70: At McGowan Parkway, motorists can the right shoulder to be closed through Sept. 21 for construction of an additional lane on the off-ramp to McGowan.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road and Olivehurst Avenue, westbound motorists can expect various lane, median, and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for emergency bridge repair work.
- State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
- State Route 70: Between Laurelled Road and the Yuba-Butte County line, motorists can intermittent lane closures from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Tuesday and 7 p.m.-5 a.m. today and Thursday for utility work.