Roadwork is set to continue on a number of Caltrans projects in the region.
Here’s what motorists can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
State Route 20: Between Kibbe Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect around-the-clock one-way traffic control from today to 7 a.m. Aug. 18 for highway construction work.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for concrete work.
State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
Short-term projects
State Route 70: At McGowan Parkway, northbound motorists can the right shoulder to be closed through Sept. 21 for construction of an additional lane on the off-ramp to McGowan.
State Route 70: At McGowan Parkway, north- and southbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp closures at McGowan from 9 p.m.-4 p.m. today for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 70: Between the SR-70/SR-65 separation and the Olivehurst Avenue overcrossing, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for emergency bridge repair work.
State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
State Route 70: Between Laurellen Road and the Yuba-Butte County line, motorists can intermittent lane closures from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: At Levee Road, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday for drainage work.
State Route 20: Between the opening to the westbound frontage road and Shasta Street, westbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter and sidewalk work.
State Route 20: Between Sutter Street and the State Route 99 junction, westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8:30 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
State Route 99: From south of Striplin Road to Butte House Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
State Route 99: From south of Queens Avenue to north of Eager Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.
State Route 99: From the Sutter-Butte County line to Encinal Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect moving lane closures in various locations from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday to replace pavement markers.