Work is scheduled to continue on several Caltrans projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between El Margarita Road and George Washington Boulevard, westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Construction has wrapped up on a $28.9 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2019. Project Completed.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can intermittent one one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
