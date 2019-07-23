Caltrans is set to continue work on a number of road projects during the week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: At Sunset Boulevard, eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today for utility work.
State Route 20: Between Freshwater Road/Husted Road and Powell Slough, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for guardrail work.
State Route 45: Between Wilson Bend and Levan St., motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
Sutter County
Long-term project
State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between the State Route 99 junction and Sutter-Yuba county line, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday for drainage cleaning.
State Route 99: Between the State Route 70 junction and Butte House Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect alternating lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
State Route 99: From Butte House Road to north of Sanders Road, north- and southbound motorists can expect lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for striping work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 20: Between McGanney Lane and Upper Smartsville Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Friday for paving work.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-3 p.m. today through Thursday for shoulder work.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete work.
State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Friday for concrete work.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between the Feather River and intersection of Ninth and E streets, west- and eastbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for drainage cleaning.
State Route 65: (Yuba and Placer counties): Between D Street and the Yuba-Placer county line, motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today through Friday for tree work.
State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation, tree and emergency work.
State Route 70: Between Jack Slough overcrossing and the Butte County Line, motorists can intermittent lane closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for shoulder work.