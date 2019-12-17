Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on a number of road projects in the area this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Glenn County
Short-term project
State Route 32: Between County Road P and Old Highway, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today for utility work.
Sutter County
Long-term project
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.