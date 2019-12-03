Work on a number of Caltrans projects is set to continue this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20: Between Country Club Drive and First Street, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 32: Between County Road P and Old Highway, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today for utility work.
State Route 162: Between the Interstate 5 interchange and Airport Road, east- and westbound motorists can expect the auxiliary lane closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 99: between Striplin Road and State Route 70 Junction, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 7:15 a.m.-7:15 p a.m. today through Friday for highway construction.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for drainage work.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Divver Street and Levee Road, west- and eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Thursday for utility work.
State Route 49: Between Camptonville Road and the Sierra County line, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
State Route 70: From the State Route 65 Junction to Olivehurst Avenue, motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for emergency work.