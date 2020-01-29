Caltrans roadwork continues in the region

Crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the Mid-Valley.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Between the intersection of Market and Bridge streets and Country Club Drive, motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: Between Main Street and Neva Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
Interstate 5: Between County Road 7 and County Road 3, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.
State Route 99: Between Ash Street and Nevada Street, northbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 70: At the SR-70/State Route 99 junction, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 99: Between the Cross Canal Bridge and State Route 70 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 99: Between the Garden Highway and Railroad Avenue, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 99: Between the State Route 20 junction and Butte House Road, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 99: Between Nevada Street south and Adeline Avenue, southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Route 113: Between Sawtelle Road and the State Route 99 junction, north- and southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Between Orange Street and I Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete work.
State Route 20: Between Yuba Street and Buchanan Street, west- and eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete and pavement work.
State Route 70: Between Second Street and Sixth Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete work.
State Route 70: Between 14th Street and 18th Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for curb, gutter, and sidewalk work.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Hallwood Boulevard and Woodruff Lane, west-and eastbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.
State Route 20: Between Timbuctoo Place and Parks Bar Bridge, east- and westbound motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Friday for tree removal.
State Route 70: At the Cark Divide Canal about 0.3 miles south of McGowan Parkway, northbound motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. today for utility work.
State Route 70: Between the southbound off-ramp to North Beale Road and the E Street Bridge, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.