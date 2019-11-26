Caltrans is scheduled to continue work on a number of road projects in the area this week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Glenn County
Short-term projects
State Route 32: Between County Road P and Old Highway, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today for utility work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 70: At the State Route 99 junction, northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
State Route 99: Between the Cross Canal Bridge and the State Route 70 junction, south- and northbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. today for electrical work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 49: From Ridge Road (Wilsons Log Cabin) to 12 miles north of Sierra City, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8:15 a.m.-3:15 p.m. today for miscellaneous work.