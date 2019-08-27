Caltrans crews are scheduled to work on several projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Husted Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Thursday for striping and pavement marker replacement.
State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work has started on a $37.7 million project funded by SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 20: Between Lytle Road and the east end of the Sutter Bypass, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday for K-rail installation work.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
State Route 20: At the Feather River, or 10th Street Bridge, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today for bridge inspection work.
Yuba County
Long-term project
State Route 20: At the Feather River, or 10th Street Bridge, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today for bridge inspection work.
Short-term projects
State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for roadway excavation.
State Route 70: Between Laurellen Road and South Honcut Creek, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today for striping work.