Work is set to continue on a number of Caltrans projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term project
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between El Margarita Road and George Washington Boulevard, westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions today through 5 p.m. Friday for traffic signal loop installation work.
State Route 99: Between the Striplin Road and the State Route 70 junction, southbound motorists can expect the right shoulder closed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through Friday for highway construction work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
State Route 20: between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for drainage and utility work.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70: Work continues on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
State Route 70: Between Binney Junction and Laurellen Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 for paving, grading and paving work.
Short-term projects
State Route 49: Between Camptonville Road and the Sierra County line, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Friday for paving work.