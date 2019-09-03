Caltrans is scheduled to have crews continue work on several road projects in the region.
Here’s what drivers can expect this week:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Between W Butte Road to Lytle Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Saturday for drainage work.
State Route 20: Work has started on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020.No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: N Walton Avenue to Clark Avenue, east- and westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for grinding and paving.
State Route 20: From Civic Center Boulevard to Orange Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday and westbound motorists 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: N Walton Avenue to Clark Avenue, east- and westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 6 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for grinding and paving.
State Route 20: From Civic Center Boulevard to Orange Street, east- and westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday and westbound motorists 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.
Short-term projects
State Route 70: At McGowan Parkway, eastbound motorists can expect a long-term right shoulder closure through Sept. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and a full ramp closure 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday for highway construction.
State Route 70: Between Erle Road to the E Street Bridge, motorists can expect alternating lane and ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Saturday for roadway excavation.