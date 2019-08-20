Caltrans released a schedule of roadwork that is set to continue over the next week.
Here’s what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between the Lake County line and Husted Road, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-8 a.m. today through Thursday for striping and pavement marker replacement.
State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through September for sign work.
State Route 20: between Main Canal and Oak Street, motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement marker replacement.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 99: Utility relocation work has started in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Humphrey Road and W Butte Road, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Thursday and 9 p.m.-9 a.m. Friday for paving work.
State Route 20: Between Colusa Frontage Road and the Feather River, westbound motorists can expect shoulder closure from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. today through Friday for curb, gutter, and sidewalk.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.