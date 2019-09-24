Caltrans has work scheduled on a number of projects in the region this week.
Here’s what motorists can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
State Routes 20/45: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $13.5 million project by Caltrans, the city of Colusa and Colusa County to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: At Freshwater/Husted Road, motorists can expect long-term right shoulder closure from 8 a.m.-midnight through Sept. 30 for sign work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work continues on a $37.7 million project funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 99: Utility relocation work continues in advance of a $37 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the city of Live Oak to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Roadway construction is expected to start in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Civic Center Boulevard and Tharp Road, east- and westbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. today for utility work.
Yuba County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Construction continues on a $28.5 million safety project to straighten and flatten curves, widen shoulders, construct a new bridge, repave the roadway and improve drainage in the Smartsville area. Completion is expected in 2019.
State Route 20: Between McGanney Lane and Hammonton Smartsville Road, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today through Saturday.
State Route 20: Work continues on a $16.8 million project funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to rehabilitate the pavement, widen shoulders and realign the roadway between Loma Rica Road to Spring Valley Road.
State Route 20: Between Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road, motorists can expect around the clock one-way traffic control through Wednesday and one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-noon Thursday through Wednesday, Oct. 2 for drainage work.
State Routes 20/70: Work continues on a $3.8 million project to upgrade sidewalks, ADA ramps, curbs and gutters at various locations in Marysville to meet current standards. Completion is expected in 2019.
State Route 20: Between I Street and Blue Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement and concrete work.
State Route 20: Between Blue Street and Buchanan Street, motorists can expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday for pavement and concrete work.
State Route 70: Between Second Street and 18th Street, motorists can expect lane and shoulder restrictions from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. today through Thursday for concrete and sidewalk work.
State Route 70: Work is starting on an $83 million funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the Simmerly Slough Bridge. Completion is expected in spring 2022.
State Route 70: Between Binney Junction and Laurellen Road, motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Friday for highway construction work.
Short-term projects
State Route 20: Between Walnut Avenue and the Nevada County line, west- and eastbound motorists can expect shoulder closures at various locations from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today for tree work.
State Route 49: From Camptonville Road to the Sierra County line, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. today for paving work.
State Route 70: Between the State Route 70/65 separation and the Olivehurst overcrossing, northbound motorists can various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday and southbound motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m.-5 a.m. today through Friday for emergency bridge work.
State Route 70: Between Laurellen Road and the South Honcut Bridge, motorists can expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m.-6 a.m. today through Thursday and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for striping work.