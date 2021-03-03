Caltrans to host virtual public meeting to discuss proposed Interstate 5 improvement project

Caltrans will host a virtual public meeting next week to gather community input about a proposed Senate Bill 1-funded project to increase the vertical clearance of five structures over Interstate 5 in Colusa and Yolo counties.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the $31.4 million project – which includes $1.7 million from SB 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 – calls for increasing the vertical clearance of five overpasses on Interstate 5, including Lurline Avenue and E Street in Colusa County and Zamora, County Road 95 and County Road 96 in Yolo County.
“The increased vertical clearance will allow taller trucks and vehicles, including those supporting national defense, to better navigate Interstate 5 from Oregon to the greater Sacramento region and San Francisco Bay Area,” it was stated in the release. “The higher clearance also eliminates the need for most high-profile vehicles to use local roads as detours.”
According to the release, community members will learn about project alternatives, view displays and maps and learn how they can review the environmental document, which is available for comment through March 25. Caltrans staff members will also be available to answer questions and receive comments from the public.
The online event will be held Wednesday, March 10, starting at 6 p.m.
To attend, visit https://bit.ly/373zjni or call 408-418-9388 and enter event number: 187 412 5051 and pass code: NaJCBEx3i57.
The meeting will also be recorded and available to view on the Caltrans District 3 YouTube channel.
For more information, visit the Caltrans District 3 Facebook page.