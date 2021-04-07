Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week. Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between County Road 27 and County Road 25: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. today and Thursday, 7 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for bridge work. Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 4 p.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday through Friday for bridge work.
State Route 45 between County Road 30½ and County Road 26 (Austin Road): Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for PG&E utility work.