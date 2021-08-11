Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through August 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Project completed. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
State Route 45 from the Yolo County line to about 7 miles north of the county line: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and shoulder restrictions at various times and locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving and utility work.
State Route 45 about a half mile north of Reservation Road: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for PG&E to replace a power pole.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
State Route 32 between Road H and the State Route 45 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for paving work.
Butte County
Long-term projects
State Route 70: Construction work resumes on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
State Route 32 between West Sacramento Avenue and Steward Avenue: Westbound motorists may expect the right shoulder and auxiliary lane closed from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for pavement work.
State Route 32, or East and West 8th Street at Main Street: Westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for tree work.
State Route 32 between Forest Avenue and East 8th Street: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree work.