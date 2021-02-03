Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week.
Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed until the improvements are completed in early winter. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 at the Hillgate Road overcrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent ramp closures and various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the Hillgate Road overcrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent median and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound may expect various lane, shoulder and median restrictions from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 20 junction: North- and southbound may expect various shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 16 between Bear Creek in Colusa and Rumsey Canyon in Yolo: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for wildfire-related roadside repair work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5 (Glenn County) at the Blue Gum overcrossing: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County remains open.
Short-term projects
Interstate 5 at the County Road 57 overcrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent lane restrictions and ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the County Road 57 overcrossing: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent shoulder and median restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 162 interchange: North- and southbound motorists may expect intermittent lane, median, shoulder, and ramp closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. today through Thursday for electrical work.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 162 interchange: North- and southbound motorists may expect shoulder and median restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for electrical work.