Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through July 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
State Route 45 around Ceres Avenue: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for PG&E work on a power pole.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term projects
State Route 162 between Road H and the State Route 45 junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various times and locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Friday for paving work.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.
State Route 99 at Kola Street east: Motorists may expect Nevada Street west closed to traffic to and from State Route 99 for roadway construction.
State Route 99 at Elm Street west: Motorists may expect Elm Street west to and from State Route 99 closed for roadway construction.
State Route 99 between Ash Street and Nevada Street north: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane, auxiliary lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday for highway construction activity.
Short-term project
State Route 99 between Cutting Avenue and Coleman Avenue: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.