Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through July 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.4 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2021. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between Hall Street and Salt Creek Bridge: Southbound motorists may expect various lane and median restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for guardrail repair work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
State Route 162 between Road H and the State Route 45 junction: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various times and locations from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving work.
Tehama County
Long-term projects
State Route 32: East - and westbound lanes will be closed from State Route 36 to the Butte/Tehama County line.
Butte County
Long-term project
State Route 70: Construction work resumes on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
State Route 70 between Turnout and Pulga: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday for PG&E trenching work.
State Route 99 between Pine Creek and Cross Drain: Motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for guardrail repair work.
State Route 162 at Thermalito Afterbay: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday for PG&E utility work.
State Route 162 between the eastbound State Route 70 on- and off-ramps and Feather River Boulevard: Eastbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday for AT&T utility work.
State Route 191 between Butte College Drive and Runaway Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for PG&E to work on power poles.