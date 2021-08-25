Caltrans crews are set to work on a number of road projects in the region.
Here’s a look at what drivers can expect:
Colusa County
Short-term project
State Route 45 from north of Morris Road to the State Route 20 junction: Motorists may lane restrictions at various times and locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 at the Blue Gum Road (County Road 39) exit: Northbound motorists may expect a full ramp closure from 6 p.m. 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for electrical work.
State Route 162 between Road H and the State Route 45 junction: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control at various locations from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Saturday for paving work.
Butte County
Long-term projects
State Route 70: Construction work resumes on a $42.1 million project by Caltrans and the Butte County Association of Governments to widen the existing two-lane highway to four lanes with a center median two-way turn left turn lane south of Oroville between Palermo Road and Cox Lane, widen the shoulders and increase the clear recovery zone area for errant vehicles to safely recover and correct direction. Completion is expected in fall 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.FixHighway70.com No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
State Route 70 between East Gridley Road and the Butte-Yuba County line: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday for highway construction work.
State Route 99: Construction has started on a $12.3 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to install leading-edge traffic information and communications technology, dubbed Intelligent Transportation Systems, on an 8.4 mile stretch of State Route 99 in Chico. Completion is expected in 2022.
Short-term project
State Route 70 from east of Jarbo Gap to west of Quincy in Plumas County: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various locations due to emergency rehabilitation work following the Dixie Fire. Motorist may be subject to delays of at least two hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In addition, motorists may be still subject to traffic control with delays on Sundays and overnight hours.
State Route 99 at Old Ranch Road: Northbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for PG&E utility work.
State Route 99 between Cottonwood Road and Cottonwood Creek: Southbound motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for PG&E utility work.
State Route 99 around Eaton Road: Northbound motorists may expect varios lane and ramp restrictions from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation. Motorists may expect intermittent ramp closures through September 11 for roadway excavation related to a City of Chico project.
State Route 162 between the Loafer Creek Campground and Middle Fork Feather River Bridge: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for paving work.