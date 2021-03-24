Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week.
Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between Hillgate Road and Greenbay Road: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Friday for guardrail work and K-rail installation.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Sutter County
Long-term projects
State Route 20: Work is wrapping up on a $37.7 million project funded in part by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to restore nearly 12 lane miles of pavement between Lytle Road and the Sutter Bypass, widen the shoulders and replace the Wadsworth Canal Bridge.
State Route 99: Construction continues on a $36 million pavement and streetscape project by Caltrans and the City of Live Oak and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and a federal TIGER grant to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade water and drainage systems, and improve traffic signals, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. Completion is expected in 2021. Project information and construction updates are available at www.LiveOak99.com.