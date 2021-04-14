Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week. Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and the Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between the Cortina Creek Bridge and Meyers Road: orthbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Thursday for bridge work.
State Route 45 between Harbinson Road and the State Route 20 junction in Colusa County: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control at various times and locations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today through Friday for grinding and paving work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between County Road 57 and the Central Irrigation Canal: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 from the State Route 162 junction to about 0.4 miles north of the SR-162 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 around the Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 a.m. to noon today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 around County Road 33: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 between County Road 33 and County Road 35: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday and Friday for roadway excavation work.
State Route 162 between First Street and the Central Irrigation Canal: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. today through Friday for bridge work.
State Route 162 at the Sacramento River Bridge (Butte City Bridge): East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today for an annual bridge inspection.