Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week. Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between the Cortina Creek Bridge and Meyers Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Thursday and from 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for bridge work.
State Route 16 between the State Route 20 junction and Cache Creek Middle Park: Motorists may expect moving lane closures at various times and locations from 7:30 a.m. to 4 pm. today through Thursday for core drilling work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: ork continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between County Road 33: Northand southbound motorists may expect various lane and ramp restrictions from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
Interstate 5 between County Road 25 and County Road 27: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and ramp restrictions from today through 10 a.m. Friday for bridge work.
Interstate 5 between County Road 57 and Central Irrigation-Tehama Colusa Canal: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Thursday and 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for roadway excavation.
Interstate 5 at County Road 57: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and ramp restrictions from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Thursday for roadway excavation.
Interstate 5 at the State Route 162 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and ramp restrictions from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation.
Interstate 5 at Blue Gum/County Road 37: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane and ramp restrictions 22 hours a day that started at 5 a.m. Monday and will end at 3 p.m. Friday for roadway excavation work. No restrictions are scheduled between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. today through Thursday.
State Route 45 between the State Route 32 junction and the State Route 162 East junction: Motorists may expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Thursday for striping work.