Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week. Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between the Cortina Creek Bridge and Meyers Road: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Thursday and from 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday for bridge work.
State Route 20 at the Interstate 5 junction: Motorists may expect the right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday for utility work.
State Route 20 between Niagra Avenue and Steer Ditch: Westbound motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday for electrical work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: ork continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021. The Corning rest areas in Tehama County and Dunnigan rest areas in Yolo County remain open.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between County Road 27 and County Road 25: Northbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. today, 5 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday and 7 p.m. to Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for bridge work.
Interstate 5 between County Road 25 and County Road 27: Southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 4 p.m. to 12:01 a.m. today through Friday for bridge work.