Caltrans crews are scheduled to continue working on a number of road projects in the region this week. Here’s what people can expect:
Colusa County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $5.7 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through March 31, 2021 when the improvements are expected to be completed.
State Routes 20/45: Work continues on a $19.3 million project by Caltrans, the City of Colusa and Colusa County project million and funded in part by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, to replace the old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and improve drainage between Market Street and Butte Vista Way. Completion is expected in 2020.
Short-term project
State Route 20 at the Meridian Bridge: Motorists may expect various lane and shoulder restrictions from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday for bridge work.
Glenn County
Long-term projects
Interstate 5: Work continues on a $9.1 million project to upgrade the water and wastewater systems at the north- and southbound Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas. The rest areas are scheduled to be closed through December 31, 2021.
Short-term project
Interstate 5 between County Road 57 and the Central Irrigation Canal: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 from the State Route 162 junction to about 0.4 miles north of the SR-162 junction: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 around the Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 a.m. to noon today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 around the Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas: North- andsouthbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
Interstate 5 between County Road 33 and County Road 35: North- and southbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions and ramp closures from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday for roadway excavation work.
State Route 162 between First Street and the Central Irrigation Canal: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. today through Friday for bridge work.
State Route 162 between First Street and the Central Irrigation Canal: East- and westbound motorists may expect various lane restrictions from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. today through Friday for bridge work.