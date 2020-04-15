Colusa Unified School District brought some much needed care and camaraderie to the community of Colusa on Friday when they hosted a car parade.
This growing trend has been utilized nationwide to celebrate everything from birthdays to baby showers amid the coronavirus pandemic, bringing a little sense of normalcy back to a world of social distancing requirements.
Led by Colusa Fire Department personnel in bunny costumes, more than 70 cars, trucks, ATVs and tractors paraded through the streets of Colusa to waive at students stuck at home during the school closure.
“It was so touching to see all of the staff lined up to get organized at Colusa Hight School,” said Rebecca Changus, principal at Burchfield Primary School. “The number of staff from our district able to join was absolutely touching.”
The procession trekked up and down the streets of Colusa, honking and waving at the dozens of students and parents that looked on from their driveways, sidewalks, windows and truck beds with signs expressing how much they missed their teachers before a surprise finale.
“We made a last minute adjustment to conclude our parade at the hospital to give a big round of applause and extra honking for our health care workers…our true heroes,” said Changus.
After the parade, Changus said the response from the community was very positive.
“I got numerous texts from staff and parents after the event concluded stating, ‘I really did not know how much I needed this parade’ as well as ‘The parade brought tears to my eyes from start to finish’ and more heartfelt comments,” said Changus.
Changus said she was not only overwhelmed by the large number of staff that participated in the parade, but also the great community involvement that went into making it happen.
“The event truly would not have been possible without the support, involvement and leadership of our local fire department and our local law enforcement including city police and highway patrol,” said Changus. “The event united our Colusa community and filled it with love at the perfect time.”