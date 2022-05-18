A fire that broke out at Princeton High School early Wednesday morning caused significant damage at the high school and forced the district to close both campuses on Thursday.
“We lost two storage buildings and have significant damage to our welding and wood shop,” said Korey Williams, superintendent and principal of Princeton Joint Unified School District. “The shop will not be available to students for the rest of the year but we anticipate having it available for the start of fall classes. The storage buildings are likely to take longer but are not critical to learning.”
According to Williams, the damage was contained to the shop and outbuildings but the campus was left without power on Thursday and forced to close for the day.
“The elementary school is perfectly fine but food-service originates from the high school – State law: no food, no school,” said Williams.
According to Williams, Bobby Roach, a volunteer fireman, resident of Princeton, and alumnus of Princeton Schools, was heading to work very early on Wednesday morning when he saw the fire, called it in, went to the fire station, got a truck, and started working to contain the blaze.
“I believe this caused him to be late to work that day but he helped prevent massive damage,” said Williams.
On Thursday, district officials also discovered a broken water main. Williams said the water main is thought to have failed due to heavy fire trucks.
Williams said Jeremy Powell of Hamilton Unified School District and Shrirly Diaz of Glenn County Office of Education reached out to offer assistance and Round Table Pizza of Willows made the district a “screaming deal on pizza and fed our students on Friday.”
“We had a water main burst the day after the fire and could not cook that day,” said Williams. “Our community is very supportive and our local volunteer fire department stopped the fire before it could do more…Princeton is a great community.”
According to Williams, the cause of the fire is currently undetermined and being investigated but no foul play is suspected.