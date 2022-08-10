The filing period for nomination papers for the upcoming general municipal election, which will take place Nov. 8, closes on Friday.
According to Colusa City Clerk Shelly Kittle, there are two seats on the ballot for four-year term Colusa City Council positions.
Interested candidates must take out, circulate and file nomination forms prior to the Friday deadline to run.
According to Kittle, if the incumbent does not file nomination papers by 5 p.m. on Friday, the filing period will be extended through Aug. 17 for any eligible person other than the incumbent.
Candidates must be 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States and a registered voter residing within the Colusa city limits at the time the nomination papers are issued to be eligible to run in the upcoming election.
Citizens interested in taking out nomination papers may do so by contacting Kittle at 530-458-4740 extension 111 or email cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com to schedule an appointment. Appointments are encouraged as pulling nomination papers takes approximately 30 minutes to complete.
Colusa City Hall, located at 435 Webster St. in Colusa, is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The polls for the upcoming election will be open Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.